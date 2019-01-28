Drivers warned of major delays as snow and ice forecast

Areas including Tayside, Fife, Strathclyde and the Highlands are all expected to be affected.

Snow: Major delays are expected for commuters.

Drivers have been warned to expect major delays as a new warning is issued for snow and ice.

Areas including Tayside, Fife, Strathclyde and the Highlands are all expected to be hit by the wintry weather on Tuesday.

A yellow warning has been put in place from 1am until noon.

Up to 10cm (4in) of snow on high ground has been forecast with up to 2cm (1in) in lower areas.

STV weather presenter Laura Piper said: "It's been quite a chilly day today and we have more wintry showers on the way tonight which will turn increasingly to snow on higher ground and also to lower levels later in the night and Tuesday morning.

"There is a yellow warning for snow and ice in the south and west mainland regions of Scotland from 1am right through to midday on Tuesday.

"We could see between 5cm and 10cm of fresh snow above 200m with a moderate cover of around 1cm to 2cm of snow at lower levels.

"This could cause some tricky conditions in the morning so please do take care on the roads and check for updates before you travel."

It comes after a climber was rescued from a mountain in the Cairngorms in "appalling" weather conditions.

The man, who was climbing alone on the Cairngorm plateau near Ben Macdui, raised the alarm using a personal locater beacon at about 2.30pm on Sunday.

An Ardrossan Coastguard spokesman said: "The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Ayrshire for snow and ice.

"Ice is expected on untreated surfaces. In addition scattered snow showers are expected to continue, giving a further slight covering of snow in places.

"Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

" Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are expected.

"There will probably be some ice on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

"Please take care if travelling and the advise is to plan ahead and stay up to date with the latest weather forecasts and warnings."

