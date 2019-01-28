Ten-year-old boy missing after failing to arrive at school
Denim Cuthbert was last seen in Fernieside in Edinburgh shortly before 8am on Monday.
A ten-year-old boy has gone missing after failing to turn up for school.
He failed to turn up to school in Moredun, prompting a police search.
Denim is 4ft, stocky and has dark blonde hair. He is wearing a blue Adidas tracksuit, a black North Face jacket and was carrying a black Nike schoolbag.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.
