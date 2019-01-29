News stand: Rebels reject May's Plan B, parties at Carstairs
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Tuesday, January 29.
The Times: Tory rebels reject May's Plan B
Daily Record: 'Drugs and booze parties at Carstairs'
The Herald: Forty cash machines scrapped a month in Scotland
Press & Journal: Jobs pledge as council bracked for '£45m cuts'
The Guardian: May supports Irish backstop changes amid Tory splits
The National: Labour forced into 'pathetic' U-turn over immigration
