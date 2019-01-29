Scotland braced for snow as temperatures plummet

Widespread weather warnings are in place as temperatures drop to below freezing.

Weather warnings: In place across the country. Met Office

Up to 10cm of snow could fall in Scotland on Tuesday as temperatures drop to below freezing.

Weather warnings for snow and ice have been put in place after flurries were reported across the country overnight.

Temperatures fell to as low as -7C in the Highlands whilst snow and sleet was seen in Glasgow and the west.

The rest of the country woke up to frost.

The Met Office warned that around 3cm of snow could accumulate on lower levels on Tuesday, whilst up to 10cm is expected on higher ground.

The regions most likely to be affected are central, south west, Tayside, Fife, Highlands and islands, Lothian, Borders and Strathclyde.

Traffic Scotland are urging road users to plan ahead and expect longer journey times by road, bus and rail services.

There has already been significant snowfall in some parts of the Highlands and the snow gates on the A939 between Cock Bridge and Tomintoul were closed from around 4.30pm on Monday.

Ten primary schools in the area have been closed with four others opening late due to the snow.

Police Scotland also issued travel advice after the Met Office warned that rain overnight would give way to potentially heavy widespread snow.

A number of Stagecoach bus services in the west have been cancelled, with commuters being urged to check with their local operator before setting off.

Meanwhile, a climber was rescued from a mountain in the Cairngorms in "appalling" weather conditions.

The man, who was climbing alone on the Cairngorm plateau near Ben Macdui, raised the alarm using a personal locater beacon at about 2.30pm on Sunday.

Showers of sleet and snow are expected to continue throughout the week, although a spokesperson for the Met Office said that we'll be "seeing the worst of it today".

