ScotRail passenger satisfaction falls to 15-year low

Jenness Mitchell

The 79% National Rail Passenger Survey approval rating for last autumn was the lowest since 2003.

Results: ScotRail passengers were surveyed last autumn. ScotRail Alliance

Passenger satisfaction with ScotRail services has fallen to a 15-year low, according to a survey of rail users.

Transport Focus' National Rail Passenger Survey found four out of five customers are satisfied with ScotRail, however the 79% approval rating for last autumn was the lowest rate for that period since 2003's 84% - with delays, cancellations, and the late delivery of new trains being blamed.

In the latest survey - between September 1 and November 16, 2018 - Transport Focus surveyed 26,766 passengers across the UK, including 1309 passengers on ScotRail services.

Passenger satisfaction with ScotRail punctuality fell to 72% from 82% in the autumn of 2017.

Over the same period, passenger satisfaction with how well delays are handled fell to 39% from 51%.

David Sidebottom, director of Transport Focus, said: "ScotRail and Network Rail need to keep to their basic promises and deliver a relentless focus on day-to-day performance as well as better information during disruption.

"A better value for money and more reliable railway must arrive soon for passengers.

"While services have fallen well short of what passengers deserve, ScotRail's extra compensation is welcome and will go some way to rebuild passenger trust."

Transport Focus will continue to monitor closely whether the introduction of the new timetable delivers additional capacity, more frequent trains and better journey times for passengers - and whether the remedial notice issued to ScotRail by Transport Scotland will result in a plan that delivers improved punctuality and reliability.

'Everyone at ScotRail is working flat out to deliver the improved service our customers expect and deserve'
Phil Campbell, head of customer operations at ScotRail

In response to the survey, ScotRail highlighted that its percentage of satisfied passengers was the same as the UK average.

The satisfaction of leisure travellers, ScotRail's largest customer group, is at its highest level since spring 2016 at 91%.

There was also increased satisfaction towards ScotRail's ticket buying facilities and the overall environment of stations.

The rail operator also highlighted that customer journeys increased by 23.5m over the previous decade, rising from 74.2m in 2007/08 to 97.8m in 2017/18.

To meet growing customer demand, the company is investing £475m in brand new and upgraded trains, while Network Rail Scotland has invested more than £2bn in new and improved infrastructure since 2014.

Phil Campbell, head of customer operations at ScotRail, said: "While it's good news that four out of five of our customers are satisfied with ScotRail, we know there is much more to do given the challenges we have faced in recent months.

"Everyone at ScotRail is working flat out to deliver the improved service our customers expect and deserve."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.