News stand: Beggar raped woman, Scotland has been shafted
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Wednesday, January 30.
The Scotsman: May wins backing of MPs for last-ditch Brussels push.
The Herald: May's EU mandate.
Evening Times: £100-a-day beggar raped woman in street.
The Press & Journal: North Sea gas find lights new beacon of hope.
The National: Scotland has been shafted.
The Independent: MPs send May back to Brussels for a new deal - Brussels says no.
