Warning issued as heavy snow closes roads and schools

Polly Bartlett

Met Office said that travel is difficult and road journeys should be avoided if possible.

Snow: A warning covers the whole country.
Snow: A warning covers the whole country. Met Office

Snow and ice warnings are in place across the whole of Scotland, with a number of roads and schools closed as a result.

41 schools have been closed in the Highlands while three will open later than planned.

Commuters are being warned to expect some delays to their morning journeys as snow showers and ice make travel difficult.

The regions most affected by snow and ice are central, south west, Tayside, Fife, Highlands and islands, Lothian, Borders and Strathclyde.

The Met Office says journeys by road could take a lot longer and should be avoided if possible.

Snowy scenes: In Perth and Kinross.
Snowy scenes: In Perth and Kinross. Twitter

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice cover nearly all of the country.

Overnight, widespread frost and patchy freezing fog left ice on the roads and the wintry showers we saw earlier in the week will continue in some areas throughout the day.

The Met Office said there was a "slight chance" that some rural communities could be cut off and a "small chance" that power cuts may occur and mobile phone coverage could be affected.

Police Scotland told drivers to make sure they have sufficient fuel and supplies such as warm clothing, food and water "in the event you are delayed for several hours".

The force has also warned motorists to properly clear their vehicles of snow and ice after stopping a snow-covered car in Caithness.

STV Weather presenter Sean Batty shared a video of snow covering the roads in Lochmaddy, North Uist last night.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Further snow showers are expected into Wednesday morning.

"They will become more frequent across the northwestern areas of Scotland.

"Between 1-3cm of fresh snow is expected on very low levels and locally, around 5cm will gather on surfaces across the Northern Highlands.

"Ice is likely on some untreated surfaces too."

