Scottish Ballet launch new classes for people with MS

The classes are designed to ease multiple sclerosis symptoms such as tremors and spasms.

Dance: Can ease the symptoms of neurological conditions. Christina Riley

Scottish Ballet is to create a nationwide series of therapeutic dance classes for people with multiple sclerosis.

The classes are part of Scottish Ballet's Dance for Health programme, which already runs dance classes for people living with Parkinson's and dementia.

With help from MS researchers, the dance sessions aim to improve the physical, mental and social wellbeing of people living with the condition.

More than 11,000 people in Scotland currently live with MS - more than any other UK country. It affects the brain and spinal cord and causes a range of symptoms including tremors, spasms and loss of vision.

Classes: The company already holds classes for Parkinson's and Dementia sufferers. Christina Riley

Working with MS Scotland and a number of US-based researchers, Scottish Ballet will assess participants' mobility, balance, artistic, creative expression, mental health and wellbeing.

They will also make their findings available to MS researchers worldwide.

Catherine Cassidy, director of engagement at Scottish Ballet, said: "In recent years our work with the Dance for Parkinson's Scotland and Time to Dance programmes has given us the confidence to begin work on a new dance initiative for those living with multiple sclerosis.

Initiative: Is due to launch in March. Christina Riley

"We are delighted to be collaborating with a range of arts and medical specialists from the University of Florida Centre for Arts and Medicine and Georgetown University Medical Centre, MS Society Scotland and MS Revive.

"As with all our dance health activity, classes will be delivered by specialist dance artists and musicians in the Scottish Ballet studios at Tramway in Glasgow."

