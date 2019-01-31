News stand: Two babies die, Sturgeon hints at snap election
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Thursday, January 31.
The Herald: Two babies die as third infected in killer bug outbreak.
The Scotsman: Sturgeon hints at idea of Holyrood snap election.
The Press & Journal: Lifeline for mum fighting deadly cancer.
The National: May's backstop fantasy brings no deal closer.
Metro: Facebook paid kids and then spied on them.
The Independent: Tory truce crumbles in row over Brussels talks.
