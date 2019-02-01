News stand: Sturgeon breaks promises, council tax 'bombshell'
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Friday, February 1.
The Herald: Sturgeon breaks her promises as council tax to rise.
The Press & Journal: Budget deal council tax 'bombshell'.
The National: SNP and Greens agree budget.
The Independent: Homeless crisis is worse than ever, say shelters.
Metro: The cancer screening meltdown.
The Daily Record: Sex abuser was naive..so I let him go.
