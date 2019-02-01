Hundreds of jobs at risk as Oddbins calls in administrators

The off-licence chain, which employs around 550 people, has many stores in Scotland.

Oddbins: Has many stores in Scotland. Google 2019

Oddbins has become the latest victim of the high-street downturn as its owners called in the administrators on Friday putting hundreds of jobs at risk.

Administrator Duff & Phelps (D&P) has been appointed to run the business, which employs around 550 members of staff, while they attempt to find a buyer.

Oddbins' owner European Food Brokers (EFB) blamed tough High Street conditions and economic uncertainty created by Brexit for the situation.

Phil Duffy, joint administrator, said Oddbins was a victim of tough times on the High Street, with a decline in consumer spending pointing to a squeeze on household finances.

"Add into that mix rising business rates and rents, and traditional bricks and mortar retailers are undoubtedly feeling the strain" he said.

European Food Brokers, a West Midlands-based company owned by entrepreneur Raj Chatha and his family, has owned Oddbins since its previous administration in 2011.

Oddbins is the latest in a string of retailers to hit hard times, following the recent struggles at Patisserie Valerie and HMV.

The company has 45 stores which are mainly based in Scotland and London.

