Police warning as snow and ice causes travel chaos

Officers are urging motorists to travel with caution following a Met Office yellow weather warning.

Tailbacks: Wintry conditions on A96 in Moray. STV

Police have issued a warning to drivers as snow and ice continues to cause travel disruption across Scotland.

Officers are urging motorists to travel with caution on Friday night and Saturday following a Met Office yellow weather warning in parts of the country.

The worst-hit areas include East Lothian, Scottish Borders, Aberdeenshire, Highlands, Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland.

Inspector David Hynd said: "We are issuing this Police Travel Advice due to the Met Office warning of snow showers in the south east and over northern Scotland merging into longer periods of snow, with accumulations of two to five centimetres,and five to ten centimetres, perhaps falling over higher routes.

"Away from the north, snow accumulations will be much smaller and patchier in nature, but two to four cm are possible in a few places above 100 metres.

"With temperatures also falling below freezing on Friday during late afternoon and evening, there will be some icy stretches, especially on untreated surfaces.

"If you are travelling you should ensure you and your vehicle are adequately prepared for the conditions making sure you have sufficient fuel and supplies such as warm clothing, food and water in the event you are delayed for several hours.

"Charge your mobile phone and plan your route as well as alternative routes."

STV News earlier told how Scotland will experience its coldest night for more than eight years on Thursday as temperatures dropped below -15C.

Temperatures in Braemar, Aberdeenshire, fell as low as -15.4C, making it the coldest night in Scotland since November 2010, when the mercury fell to -16.1C in Altnaharra, the same hamlet which saw an incredible drop to a bitingly cold -22.3C earlier in January 2010.

The lowest recorded temperature for Braemar on record is -27.2C, on January 10, 1982.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place for large parts of the country, including Tayside, Fife, Grampian and the Highlands.

The Met Office said roads and railways were likely to be affected with longer journey times expected, and warned of potential injuries caused by icy surfaces.

The freezing conditions has also caused several school closures throughout the Highlands for a third day in a row. The council confirmed that at least 14 primary schools, secondary schools and nurseries would all be closed for the day.

'Scotland experienced a very cold and frosty night and we continue to see wintry showers in the north and across the western and northern isles.' STV Weather reporter, Laura Piper

Some flights to England out of Glasgow and Edinburgh airport were cancelled, due to conditions south of the border.

Laura Piper, from the STV Weather team, said: "Scotland experienced a very cold and frosty night and we continue to see wintry showers in the north and across the western and northern isles.

"We have plenty of bright sunshine across most parts of the country today though, but we do have another cold night ahead of us with a risk of ice in places, conditions which will continue into the weekend.

"Through this evening, showers over northern Scotland will merge into longer periods of snow and here accumulations of 2-5cm are possible with 5-10cm perhaps falling over higher routes.

"Please do take care if you are heading out of doors as travel conditions could be challenging, and do wrap up nice and warm."

