Road users urged to change their 'intimidating' ways

Almost half of the road users in Scotland questioned have faced aggression, a survey has revealed.

Road users: Many cyclists are caught up in altercations.

Almost half of the road users in Scotland surveyed (49%), including motorists, cyclists and pedestrians, said they have faced aggression, while more than a third have been shouted at (38%), sworn at or insulted (36%) and 58% have been tailgated, research found.

Meanwhile, 14% of those questioned said they have been threatened physically and a further 7% have been involved in a physical altercation.

Auto Trader, which released the research, has launched a #SwearToChange campaign urging people to alter the way they treat fellow road users.

The campaign is backed by Olympic gold medal-winning cyclist and now jockey Victoria Pendleton, and British Paralympian athlete Lauren Steadman.

Pendleton said: "These results show that we can all help make Britain's roads a more pleasant place to be. As someone that cycles, horse rides, drives and walks I know things could be better.

"Instead of swearing at each other, let's swear to change the way we treat our fellow road users.

"We all have an equal right to be on the road so let's be more compassionate and considerate to others and see what change we can drive."

The figures showed one in five joggers and one in eight cyclists were caught up in a physical altercation last year.

Nearly a third of runners and a fifth of cyclists said they were left feeling scared for their safety after the incident.

The #SwearToChange campaign is giving away 20,000 items of free reflective outdoor jackets, back pack covers and dog-leads to people who want to be more visible in the winter months.

Lei Sorvisto, of Auto Trader, said: "Despite Scotland's infrastructure and Britain's highway code changing, our research shows that attitudes on who owns the road aren't changing at the same pace.

"It also reveals there is much fear and intimidation on Scotland's roads, but we can all play a part in helping to eradicate it, by acknowledging the responsibility we have for motorists and other road users."

Researchers questioned 3000 people, including 240 Scots, last month.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.