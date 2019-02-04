Opera for all: Primary school pupils rise to the challenge

Scottish Opera will visit schools this year to help them put together a short production.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5998239447001-news-190204-opera16x9.jpg" />

School pupils across Scotland are getting a crash course in how to become opera performers.

Throughout the spring and summer terms, a team from Scottish Opera are visiting primaries, helping them put together a short production.

This year's piece is about the Jacobite risings, called 1719!

The students are initially given songs to learn with their teachers and then Scottish Opera show them the choreography.

The pupils only have a couple of hours to put it all together before a performance in front of parents at the end of the day.

Opera: Baljaffray Primary School pupils enjoyed performing. STV

Alan Mackenzie, from Scottish Opera, said: "Every year Scottish Opera commission a composer and a lyricist to write a short opera especially for primary school children.

"It gets them listening to different types of music as opposed to just pop music.

"If they've actually done something like this they might start off with musical theatre and then eventually go and see an opera, so it really opens their ears up to different types of music."

Erin Doherty, a pupil from Baljaffray Primary in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, enjoyed Scottish Opera's visit to her school.

She said: "We normally get a lot of time to practise things, but having it all rushed made me imprint in my brain and remember it all."

Fellow classmate Nathan Barker added: "I found it was really entertaining, I really enjoyed it, the Scottish Opera.

"I just want to thank them for coming along and teaching us this and giving us the scripts. It was really good fun."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.