News Stand: Strictly stars cha cha chase phone thief
Catch up on today's front page news from across the country on Monday, February 4.
Daily Record: Strictly stars chase phone thief.
The Scotsman: UK 'not prepared' for Brexit.
The Times: Nissan faces losing Brexit sweetener.
The P and J: North sea £110bn bonanza.
The EEN: Princes Street 'faces shops exodus'.
And finally the Herald: Tax payers to count cost of high street crisis.
