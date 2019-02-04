Schools closed as snow continues to hit parts of Scotland

A yellow warning for snow and ice remains in place for areas across the country.

Weather warning: Schools closed.

Dozens of schools have been forced to close as snow and ice continue to bite parts of Scotland.

A yellow weather warning is in place for areas in the north-east and Highlands until midday on Monday.

Around 17 schools and eight nurseries have been shut in the Highlands.

At least 15 schools have been closed in Moray due to severe weather conditions.

Changes to transport routes have been made to two high schools in Aberdeenshire due to dangerous road conditions.

Police have urged drivers to avoid certain routes and to expect major delays due to the wintry weather.

The A96 has been closed between Fochabers and Keith due to heavy snow.

Traffic Scotland tweeted: "Fochabers - Keith is now CLOSED S/B due to deteriorating weather conditions.

"Police are also advising motorists to avoid N/B also."

A Met Office spokesperson said: "A band of rain will readily turn to snow as it pushes east across parts of Scotland.

"Temporary accumulations of a few cms are likely at low levels, with higher ground (above about 150 metres) possibly seeing 3-6 cm, locally more.

"Ice will be an additional hazard.

"Snow should become lighter and more patchy before dying out by around midday Monday."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.