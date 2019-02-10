Follow me: Sharing spectacular shots of wild Scotland

Striking photographs from across the country taken by those who know it best.

Follow me: Into the mist mountains of Glencoe. Simon Hird

If you want to know where the truly extraordinary parts of Scotland are you need to ask those who know it best.

It is the locals who know the best lochside views, where the most scenic hidden waterfalls tumble down stone and how to find the rock pools that glint high up in the mountain pathways mirroring the sky.

As we welcomed in 2019 we asked you to take part in our monthly photo challenge, launched last year in partnership with our long-standing friends, the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group.

Each month, a new theme is issued, the only request - that photographers have fun exploring this amazing and beautiful country we get to call home.

For January, the challenge was Follow Me and we encouraged everyone to get out of doors and capture some of their favourite scenes.

Over the last few weeks, hundreds of striking images have been sent in from keen outdoor adventurers all over the country and it has been an incredibly difficult job to choose which ones to include in our final roundup.

We sadly cannot include them all, but please do check out all the spectacular submissions on the group page under the hashtag #stvfollowme.

And if you would like to take part in the next photo challenge, please watch out for announcements here on the Scotland from the Roadside page.

Follow Me

Follow me into Fingal's Cave - by Shiona Glass Quick

Fingal's Cave is a sea cave on the uninhabited island of Staffa. Shiona Glass Quick

Follow me to Shetland - by Jayne Dickinson‎

From a frosty Shetland DI Jimmy Perez's house from the crime series Shetland Jayne Dickinson‎

Follow me doon the Glen - by Samuel Quinn

Overlooking the scenic Glencoe Valley. Samuel Quinn

Follow me along Glen Fyne - by Jaclyn Sparks

Highland wanderer Jaclyn Sparks

Follow me to the top of Ben Nevis - by Zoltan Laszlo‎

Ben Nevis is the highest mountain in the British Isles. Zoltan Laszlo‎

Follow me onto the cobbler - by Wendy Binnie

The Cobbler - also known as Ben Arthur - has the most distinctive outline of any mountain in the Southern Highlands. Wendy Binnie

Follow me up the Ochil hills - by Sandy Robb

The Ochil Hills is a range of hills in Scotland north of the Forth valley. Sandy Robb

Follow me to Altanabradhan - by Maggie Harrison

Coastal walking in Assynt. Maggie Harrison

Follow me to Ben Lomond - by Victoria Wilson

Ben Lomond is one of the most popular Munros. Victoria Wilson

Follow me to Bidean and the Lost Valley - by John Murray‎

The highest mountain in the old county of Argyll, Bidean nam Bian is the whole majestic range of mountains on the south side of Glen Coe. John Murray‎

Follow me into the Glencoe Valley - by Simon Hird

An incredible morning up above the Glencoe Valley. Simon Hird

April: Land of Light

May: Wild Scotland

June: Awesome Reflections

July: Young Talent

August: Mountain High

September: Enchanted Forests

October: Horizons

November: Feathered Friends

December: Winter Light

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.