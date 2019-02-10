Follow me: Sharing spectacular shots of wild Scotland
Striking photographs from across the country taken by those who know it best.
If you want to know where the truly extraordinary parts of Scotland are you need to ask those who know it best.
It is the locals who know the best lochside views, where the most scenic hidden waterfalls tumble down stone and how to find the rock pools that glint high up in the mountain pathways mirroring the sky.
As we welcomed in 2019 we asked you to take part in our monthly photo challenge, launched last year in partnership with our long-standing friends, the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group.
Each month, a new theme is issued, the only request - that photographers have fun exploring this amazing and beautiful country we get to call home.
For January, the challenge was Follow Me and we encouraged everyone to get out of doors and capture some of their favourite scenes.
Over the last few weeks, hundreds of striking images have been sent in from keen outdoor adventurers all over the country and it has been an incredibly difficult job to choose which ones to include in our final roundup.
We sadly cannot include them all, but please do check out all the spectacular submissions on the group page under the hashtag #stvfollowme.
And if you would like to take part in the next photo challenge, please watch out for announcements here on the Scotland from the Roadside page.
Follow Me
Follow me into Fingal's Cave - by Shiona Glass Quick
Follow me to Shetland - by Jayne Dickinson
Follow me doon the Glen - by Samuel Quinn
Follow me along Glen Fyne - by Jaclyn Sparks
Follow me to the top of Ben Nevis - by Zoltan Laszlo
Follow me onto the cobbler - by Wendy Binnie
Follow me up the Ochil hills - by Sandy Robb
Follow me to Altanabradhan - by Maggie Harrison
Follow me to Ben Lomond - by Victoria Wilson
Follow me to Bidean and the Lost Valley - by John Murray
Follow me into the Glencoe Valley - by Simon Hird
