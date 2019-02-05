News Stand: Neeson's racist rant, FM talks up indy in US
Catch up on today's front page news from across the country on Tuesday, February 5.
Daily Record: Liam Neeson's racist revenge rant.
The National: Sturgeon talks up independence during major speech in USA.
The Scotsman: Increasingly likely UK will leave on Brexit day, says minister.
The Herald: Scotland's industrial wastelands to be turned into forests.
The Press and Journal: Fish firms facing crippling costs if Brexit deal fails.
And finally The Guardian: Minister under fire as secret £80m Nissan deal revealed.
