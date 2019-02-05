HMV shuts down three Scottish stores after takeover

Two branches in Glasgow and one in Ayr to close with immediate effect.

HMV: Scottish stores will close. HMV

Three stores in Scotland are closing after HMV found a new buyer.

Canadian firm Sunrise Records and Entertainment Limited has bought HMV's businesses and assets and will keep 100 stores open throughout the UK, including nine in Scotland.

However, branches will close in Glasgow - at Braehead shopping centre and Fopp in Byres Road - and Ayr with immediate effect.

Another 24 branches in the UK, including stores in Manchester, London and Bristol, will shut.

Almost 1500 staff will be kept on in the 100 branches, along with another 122 working in warehouses during a winding-down period.

Will Wright, Neil Gostelow and David Pike from KPMG's restructuring practice were appointed joint administrators on December 28.

Wright said: "We are pleased to confirm this sale which, after a complex process, secures the continued trading of the majority of the business.

"Our immediate concern is now to support those employees that have unfortunately been made redundant."

Changing the record at HMV

HMV, an acronym for His Master's Voice, first opened in London 98 years ago and went on to establish itself as a key player in the music retail business.

The shop on Oxford Street was opened in 1921 and remained there until it was destroyed by a fire in 1937 and moved to Bond Street for two years before reopening two years later.

The company thrived throughout the Second World War and sales continued to grow in the following decades despite the introduction of new competition such as Woolworths and Virgin Megastores.

However, soon after the turn of the millennium shopping habits started to change as more and more people started downloading and streaming their favourite songs with the launch of new technology such as the Apple iPod.

In 2012 digital sales overtook revenue from physical formats such as CDs and vinyl for the first time and HMV was forced into administration in the same year.

Deloitte was appointed as company administrators and shares were suspended.

It was then bought over by Hilco in a deal worth over £50m and 141 stores were saved, however the chain couldn't halt the decline as online music sales continued to expand.

Then, just at the tailend of 2018, HMV announced that it was going into administration again, putting 120 stores and 2200 employees at risk, with Hilco blaming a "tsunami" of retail challenges for its second fall into admin in the space of five years.

Ewan MacDonald-Russell, head of policy for the Scottish Retail Consortium, said: "High-street entertainment sales have been particularly challenging in recent years for retailers.

"Not only do those businesses have the same cost pressures as any other bricks-and-mortar retailer, but their products are disproportionately subject to digital disruption, such as the rise of online streaming services.

"Nonetheless, as some consumers move back from online models to more traditional music experiences, such as vinyl, there will continue to be a market for physical retail.

"With many customers having fond memories of record shops, retailers that tap into that market through the right mix of products and service should be able to hit the right notes."

Who are Sunrise Records?

HMV has been bought over by Canadian company Sunrise Records and Entertainment Limited, who will acquire 100 of its stores throughout the UK.

Sunshine Records was founded in 1977 and had five stores throughout Canada when it was bought by Canadian entrepreneur Doug Putman in 2014 who quickly expanded the number to 84 after three years.

The 34-year-old entrepreneur, who also owns Everest Toys, the largest toys and games distribution company in North America, is a self-proclaimed lover of vinyl records and is adamant that traditional music stores remain viable despite consumers ditching CDs in favour of digital downloads.

Sunrise beat off competition from Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley to bring 100 of the stores out of administration and save thousands of jobs in the process.

Doug Putman, chief executive of Sunrise Records, said: "We are delighted to acquire the most iconic music and entertainment business in the UK and add nearly 1500 employees to our growing team.

"By catering to music and entertainment lovers, we are incredibly excited about the opportunity to engage customers with a diverse range of physical format content, and replicate our success in Canada.

"We know the physical media business is here to stay and we greatly appreciate all the support from the suppliers, landlords, employees and most importantly our customers."

