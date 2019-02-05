Thousands of ScotRail services axed due to crew shortages

  • STV
An average of 46 journeys a day were cancelled during the end of 2018 due to staff being trained.

ScotRail figures: Thousands of services cancelled due to lack of staff.
SWNS

ScotRail crew shortages have caused the cancellation of thousands of train services, new figures have revealed.

An average of 46 journeys a day were axed during the end of 2018 due to staff being trained to operate the company's new Hitachi trains.

Reports released by Network Rail shows a total of 838 services were cancelled or did not complete 50% of their journey because they did not have enough staff members in 2017-18.

Figures also revealed 2691 services were cut for the same reason between April 2018 and January 16.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: "This has been a challenging time for Scotland's railway.



"While we know that our performance has not been good enough, it is encouraging to see our punctuality continuing to improve across the country.

"Everyone at the ScotRail Alliance is working flat out to provide customers with the service they deserve.

"We are training more than 20 drivers and conductors every day, and this will deliver continual improvements in the coming weeks and months."




Scottish Labour's transport spokesperson, Colin Smyth MSP, said: "Only ScotRail and the SNP government could buy more trains and end up with an increase in cancellations.

"This staggering level of incompetency left passengers on platforms and led to major disruption in working people's lives.

"ScotRail were quick to blame the lateness of the new trains being built, but it's clear they wouldn't have had the staff to drive the new trains if they had been arrived on time anyway.




"Privatisation has failed, but the SNP continue to team up with the Tories to keep our trains in the hands of big business.

"Labour in government will bring our railways into public ownership so we have a transport system that delivers for passengers across the country."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.