News Stand: Taggart star's dying daughter filmed, May backlash
Catch up on today's front page news from across the country on Wednesday, February 6.
Daily Record: Boyfriend filmed Taggart star's dying girl as she cried for mum.
The Metro: TV star's girl 'filmed dying of overdose'.
The Times: Driverless cars on UK roads by end of the year.
The PJ: Scandal of kids let down by child protection chiefs.
The Guardian: May's pledge on Irish border threatens to reopen Tory rift.
The National: May faces new backlash.
