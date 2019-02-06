  • STV
Weather warning as 70mph winds set to hit Scotland

Rachel Guy

Strong gales and heavy rain are expected to batter the country on Friday and Saturday.

A weather warning has been issued as gusts of up to 70mph are set to hit parts of Scotland.

Strong gales and heavy rainfall are expected to hit the majority of the country, with the lowlands most at risk of disruption.

A yellow warning for wind and rain has been put in place for Friday and Saturday with road, rail, air and ferry services expected to be affected.

STV Weather presenter Sean Batty said: "Strong winds and heavy rain will affect the country on Friday and Saturday as a deep low pressure system passes over the north.

"Winds will strengthen through Friday with gales developing widely around the coasts and even inland in some areas, which will continue throughout Saturday, only easing overnight into Sunday."

Winds will gust up to 60-70mph in the most exposed areas, such as the Hebrides and there could also be a funnelling effect through the central lowlands for a time, giving some very gusty conditions here too.

The strongest winds will affect the lowlands will likely pass through during Friday night and Saturday, before easing later.

Heavy rain will also come in with this system, with the west seeing the wettest conditions.

Up to 70mm of rain may fall in the highest parts, such as the hills of Argyll and Dumfries & Galloway.

Sean added: "The weather will also turn much milder on Friday with the mercury hitting double figures in central and southern parts of Scotland.

"Colder conditions return south on Sunday as the low pressure clears into the North Sea with showers in northern areas turning wintry."

The Coastguard urged the public to avoid visiting exposed coastal areas during severe weather conditions.

A spokesman said: "The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for wind for Ayrshire valid from midday Friday until 6pm on Saturday.

"A deep area of low pressure is expected to track across northern Britain later on Friday and through early Saturday.

"Southwesterly winds will strengthen through Friday. Gales will become widespread later on Friday, persisting well into Saturday whilst becoming more westerly.

"Whilst some places may miss the worst of the winds, inland gusts of 50mph are expected quite widely, with some places having gusts in excess of 60mph, more especially across the north of the warning area on Saturday.

"Gusts of up to 70mph are likely around some coasts exposed to the west or southwest.

"Winds will gradually ease on Saturday, with the strongest winds becoming confined to Scotland on Saturday afternoon.

"These winds will lead to large waves affecting coasts and the possibility of waves overtopping some coastal routes, especially in the west and south of the warning area.

"In addition, bands of heavy rain sweeping eastwards on Friday in particular will present an additional hazard.

"We continue to advise the public to avoid visiting exposed coastal areas during times of severe weather and to stay up to date with the latest weather warnings issued by the Met Office."

