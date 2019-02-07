Storm Erik to bring 70mph gales and flooding to Scotland

The storm, which is the first named of the year, is set to batter the country on Friday.

Storm Erik: Heavy rain and winds of up to 70mph. STV

Storm Erik is set to hit parts of Scotland with heavy rain and winds of up to 70mph.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Friday and Saturday, with strong gales and risks of floods.

It will be the country's first named storm of the year and the fifth of the winter, following Storm Deirdre in December 2018.

Areas expected to be worst hit by winds include the Highlands, Dumfries and Galloway, Argyll and Bute, East Ayrshire, East Renfrewshire, Inverclyde, North Ayrshire, Renfrewshire, South Ayrshire and West Dunbartonshire.

Regions set to be affected by heavy rain are Angus, Perth and Kinross, Stirling, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highland, Argyll and Bute.

'A period of particularly strong winds will affect western Scotland on Friday, with gusts of 50 to 60 mph inland and occasionally 70 mph along exposed coasts.' STV Weather reporter Laura Piper

STV Weather reporter Laura Piper said: "A deep area of low pressure will bring windy and often wet weather across much of Scotland on Friday and Saturday.

"A period of particularly strong winds will affect western Scotland on Friday, with gusts of 50 to 60mph inland and occasionally 70mph along exposed coasts.

"Winds will ease slightly on Friday evening.

"Rain will spread east early on Friday, gradually becoming persistent and heavy, especially over high ground.

"Rain will clear to the east in the evening, but with frequent heavy showers following.

"Expect 20-30mm of rain widely across the area, with up to 60 mm over high ground.

"Melting of snow will contribute to the risk of flooding."

