Water charges to increase 1.6% for Scots households

Customers will pay an average of £6 extra a year for water from April.

Scottish Water charges are increasing.

Household water charges in Scotland are to rise from April.

The cost will increase by 1.6% - or around £6 a year for the "average household".

It means the average Scottish bill will cost customers £369 annually, compared to £405 a year in the rest of the UK.

Scottish Water said it was investing £3.5bn in the country's infrastructure between 2015 and 2021.

Douglas Millican, the corporation's chief executive, said: "We are absolutely focused on continuing to deliver water and waste water services for our customers which are among the best value in the UK.

"In delivering 1.38 billion litres of drinking water to 2.5 million homes and 153,000 businesses, our water is at the heart of daily life in Scotland.

"We maintain many thousands of miles of pipes and vital infrastructure through which our water and waste water services are delivered.

"But we're also investing in our network - more than £600m annually - to make sure it's as robust and resilient as it can be for decades to come.

"We are focused on ensuring customer service is the best it can be while providing value for money, stability and certainty in charge levels.

"While seeking to provide that stability and certainty in domestic charges, we are also looking to the future and plan to deliver further improvements to drinking water quality and environmental performance while at the same time ensuring what customers pay gives real value and benefit."

