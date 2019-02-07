  • STV
  • MySTV

Scotland football top image removed amid 'sexism' row

STV

Simon Kemp spotting the provocative image of the football top on the JD Sports website.

Top: The provacative image (right) was replaced on the website.
Top: The provacative image (right) was replaced on the website. JD Sports

A sports retailer has removed a provocative picture of a woman wearing a Scotland strip after a father complained on social media.

The image on the JD Sports website showed a woman in jeans with rips on the thighs sitting with her legs apart while photos advertising male kits displayed men and boys in athletic wear.

Simon Kemp spotted the discrepancy while preparing to buy kits for his children and raised the issue with the Scottish Football Association (SFA) and JD Sports, the official Scotland strip retailer.

The SFA asked JD Sports to remove the image which it did and both apologised for causing any upset.

Mr Kemp took to social media to highlight the issue, tweeting: "@ScottishFA Looking forward to taking my kids to the Women's World Cup and thought I would buy new shirts for us all.

"So please explain why the official seller @JDSports has presented the boys and men as athletes, yet the female model is more "traditional" #everydaysexism."

He added: "@ScottishFA And by the way, my daughter plays football too, as do thousands of girls. What kind of example does this set for them? @JDSports"

Mr Kemp's tweet complaining about the discrepancy.
Mr Kemp's tweet complaining about the discrepancy. Simon Kemp

After the images were changed he tweeted: "I'd like to think we made the world a slightly better place this morning."

JD Sports have replaced the image with a conventional sportswear style picture of a woman wearing the kit.

An SFA spokesman said: "We apologise for any offence that this image caused. As soon as this was brought to our attention we contacted JD Sports to request its removal, which JD Sports immediately acted upon.

"At the Scottish FA, we are absolutely committed to further strengthening equality and diversity in Scottish football and promoting the girls' and women's game across the nation."

JD Sports apologised for any upset caused.

A spokesman said: "We occasionally test alternative product styles online to appeal to the full range of customers who visit our site, from those interested in high fashion and and leisure, to sportspeople and football fans looking for kits and training equipment."

"While the principle images used for this product online were modelled in the traditional sportswear style, an alternative fashion-led image was tested for a short time. Following comments from one customer and discussions with the Scottish FA, this image has been removed.

"The product is now only displayed on our sales channels in the traditional style, and our photography guidelines have been reviewed to ensure this doesn't happen again.

"We remain committed to promoting and supporting the Scotland Women's teams in the build-up to the FIFA Women's World Cup this summer, and apologise for any upset this has caused."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.