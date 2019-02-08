Storm Erik batters Scotland causing travel disruption

Stretches of the M9, M8 and M74 have been affected by strong winds and heavy rain.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5999585355001-storm-erik-to-bring-70mph-gales-and-flooding-to-scotland.jpg" />

Storm Erik is battering Scotland, causing travel delays due to flooding.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Friday and Saturday, with strong gales and heavy rain affecting parts of the country.

Regions including Angus, Perth and Kinross, Stirling, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands and Argyll and Bute have all been impacted by the weather.

A stretch of the M8 at Arkleston is blocked due to the heavy rainfall.

Another section of the route between the Erskine Bridge and St James is also blocked because of flooding while the M9 between Craigforth and Bannockburn is also affected.

Several crashes have also been caused, with the M74 blocked at junction 10 Wellburn.

Inspector David Hynd said: "The Met Office has issued a weather warning for rain and that conditions for travel across the Highland, Angus, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Perth and Kinross, Stirlingshire, Argyll and Bute areas may be hazardous due to rain and extra caution should be exercised.

"In addition, a second yellow weather warning that conditions for travel across the southwest Scotland areas of - Dumfries and Galloway, Ayrshire, Renfrewshire and Inverclyde, Argyll and West Dunbartonshire and south western fringe of the Highlands may be hazardous due to high winds and extra caution should be exercised.

"If you are driving a vehicle which may be vulnerable to being blown over in such conditions along exposed routes including bridges, please exercise additional caution and plan your route to avoid exposed areas or consider cancelling your journey until conditions improve.

"Previous incidents have clearly shown the dangers of driving vehicles vulnerable to being blown over in high wind conditions and the subsequent danger created for other road users, emergency services and recovery operatives where incidents have occurred due to drivers ignoring warnings.

"If you are travelling you should ensure you and your vehicle are adequately prepared for the conditions making sure you have sufficient fuel and supplies such as warm clothing, food and water in the event you are delayed for several hours."

Trains running from Glasgow Central, Edinburgh, Kilmarnock and Airdrie have also been delayed.

Areas expected to be worst hit by winds include the Highlands, Dumfries and Galloway, Argyll and Bute, East Ayrshire, East Renfrewshire, Inverclyde, North Ayrshire, Renfrewshire, South Ayrshire and West Dunbartonshire.

Storm Erik will be the country's first named storm of the year and the fifth of the winter, following Storm Deirdre in December 2018.

STV Weather reporter Laura Piper said: "A deep area of low pressure will bring windy and often wet weather across much of Scotland on Friday and Saturday.

"A period of particularly strong winds will affect western Scotland on Friday, with gusts of 50 to 60mph inland and occasionally 70mph along exposed coasts.

"Winds will ease slightly on Friday evening.

"Rain will spread east early on Friday, gradually becoming persistent and heavy, especially over high ground.

"Rain will clear to the east in the evening, but with frequent heavy showers following.

"Expect 20-30mm of rain widely across the area, with up to 60 mm over high ground.

"Melting of snow will contribute to the risk of flooding."

