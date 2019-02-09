Weather warning as 70mph winds set to batter Scotland

Strong winds and heavy rain are expected across the country as Storm Erik continues.

Storm Erik: weather warnings have been issued for wind and rain across Scotland

A weather warning has been issued with winds of up to 70mph and heavy rain set to hit parts of Scotland.

Strong gales are expected as Storm Erik continues to batter Scotland, with the central belt and north expected to see heavy rain.

A yellow warning for wind and rain has been put in place for Saturday.

Drivers and commuters have been advised to plan their journeys carefully with road, rail, air and ferry services expected to be affected.

The strong winds caused delays for drivers on Saturday morning with restrictions being placed on several roads including the A9 and M90.

The A9000 Forth Road Bridge is closed to northbound traffic due to the conditions.

Very strong westerly winds are expected to move east through Saturday morning, easing from the west across the afternoon.

The winds will gust up to 60-70mph in the most exposed areas, such as the Hebrides and there could also be a funnelling effect through the central lowlands for a time too.

The central belt and north of the country will also see heavy rain, with up to 60mm falling over the highest ground.

Storm Erik's strongest recorded gust on Friday was 84 mph at Capel Curig, in Wales, the Met Office said.

Footage showed a British Airways plane forced to abandon its initial landing at Heathrow airport after strong winds put the aircraft off-balance seconds before it was about to touch down.

Meteorologist Alex Burkill said: "It's going to be another very windy one, particularly across northern England, Northern Ireland, southern Scotland and northern Wales.

Storm Erik is the country's first named storm of the year and the fifth of the winter, following Storm Deirdre in December 2018.

