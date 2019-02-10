European Arrests Warrants issued for Scots crime group 

Five men are wanted as part of investigations into one of Scotland's top-tier crime groups.

(L-R)James White, Christopher Hughes, James Gillespie, Jordan Owen and Barry Gillespie.

European Arrest Warrants have been issued for five men as part of investigations into one of Scotland's top-tier organised crime groups.

Police Scotland are appealing for information on the whereabouts of James Gillespie, 45, Barry Gillespie, 41, James White, 41, Christopher Hughes, 30, and Jordan Owen, 24.

All five men are wanted by detectives from Operation Escalade, the investigation into one of the country's top-tier serious organised crime groups.

The men are known to travel extensively worldwide, however their current whereabouts are unknown.

Detective Superintendent Stephen Grant said: "Operation Escalade is an ongoing investigation into one of the country's top-tier serious organised crime groups.

"We are appealing to the public to come forward with any information they may have regarding the whereabouts of these named individuals who are wanted in connection with a number of serious offences."

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Police Scotland via 101

