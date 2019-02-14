STV show explores how weather impacts on Outer Hebrides

The Weather Show with Sean Batty captures the striking beauty of life on the isles.

They are considered to be among the most dramatic and striking of the Scottish isles.

Hugging the country's ragged west coast, the Hebrides are made up of around 180 islands stretching out into the brisk North Atlantic.

First settled in the Stone Age, the islands remain a wild outpost of history, scattered with ancient croft fields and grey-stone fishing villages.

Scotland's weather on these remote isles can range from the serene to the outright wild.

As climate change threatens to impose on these exposed islands, a special STV programme explores how the weather impacts on this most beautiful of landscapes.

Weather Show: Sean Batty on location in the Western Isles. STV Weather

In The Weather Show, broadcast on Friday, February 15 at 8pm, STV Weather presenter Sean Batty travels around the islands that make up Scotland's Outer Hebrides.

From Barra in the south to the most northern tip of Isle of Lewis, Sean learns how weather shapes the lives of the local population and asks which challenges lie ahead for them as the planet warms up.

Viewers follow Sean as he journeys from Oban to Barra to find out how weather conditions impacts on ferry travel, and discovers a church with a unique history on the island of Vatersay.

On South Uist, Sean learns about the restoration of the landscape, before heading to Benbecula where fierce weather is threatening the runway on the remote island airport.

Continuing his journey, Sean gets his hands and feet dirty in the peatlands on the Isle of Harris, visits the world-famous Standing Stones of Callanish on Isle of Lewis, and meets Stornoway crofter and musician Colin Macleod to hear how weather shapes his life and music.

Finally, Sean reaches the most northern tip of the Outer Hebrides - the lighthouse at the Butt of Lewis - known as the windiest place in the UK.

Sean, Colin and Sparky the dog. STV Weather

"The Western Isles is one of my favourite parts of Scotland, and it was great to return and speak to the people living there about how the weather affects them," said Sean.

"The islands sit on the edge of the Atlantic and experience some of Scotland's wildest conditions with winds sometimes exceeding 100mph on the northern tip of Lewis.

"It always amazes me how resilient the islanders are, but in this programme you'll find out how they deal with severe weather, how they're preparing for the future and how it has shaped their culture.

"During the programme you'll notice that we dealt with our own volatile weather conditions, going from hail to blizzards to sun, but of course this all adds to the drama of the stunning landscape."

The Weather Show will be available to view online on the STV Player