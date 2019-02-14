News Stand: Crash tragedy, Rangers shares, Facebook pull ads
Catch up on the front page news from across the country on Thursday, February 14.
The Scotsman: Facebook pulls 'political' Trump adverts.
The Daily Record: Dad was in car that killed daughter.
The Herald: Ex-Rangers chief to sell shares in Ibrox club.
The Press and Journal (North-east and Aberdeenshire edition): Council equipment worth thousands of pounds stolen.
The Guardian: Labour MPs threaten to quit if party doesn't back second EU referendum.
The i Paper: New statins regime for over-40s
The Times Scotland: Girl who fled to join ISIS wants to return home.
