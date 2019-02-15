V&A Dundee and Queensferry Crossing shortlisted for awards

28 projects have been nominated by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

V&A: Among the projects shortlisted for a prestigious award. Hufton + Crow

The V&A Dundee and the Queensferry Crossing are among the projects shortlisted for leading awards for built environment projects.

A total of 28 projects are competing in eight categories for the awards run by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) in Scotland.

Mackintosh at the Willow, the restored Willow Tearooms in Glasgow, is among those shortlisted in the Building Conservation category, as is Aberdeen Music Hall.

Designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh, the tea rooms reopened last summer following a £10 million restoration.

The Social Bite Village, which provides stable accommodation for homeless people, is in the running for the community benefit award, along with projects such as Ballater Old Royal Station which was rebuilt following a fire.

The Queensferry Crossing, Brodick Ferry Terminal on Arran and Scottish Water's Shieldhall Tunnel in Glasgow are on the shortlist for the infrastructure category.

Queensferry Crossing: Has also been nominated. SWNS

Colin Smith, chairman of the RICS Awards 2019, Scotland judging panel, said: "What is great about the RICS Awards is that they recognise the impact that these shortlisted property projects are having on their local communities, as well as the talent and collaboration of the teams behind them.

"Some of the shortlisted projects have helped to attract more visitors and inward investment, whilst others have provided much needed housing or vital services and infrastructure to their communities.

"The teams behind them should be extremely proud as many were delivered on time and within budget, and with sustainability at the heart, to ensure they are as energy efficient and environmentally friendly as possible."

The commercial category features Hendrick's Gin Palace in Girvan, South Ayrshire, the Garment Factory office and retail space in Glasgow and the New Waverley development in Edinburgh.

Meanwhile, the £80 million V&A Dundee, designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, is among the projects shortlisted in the design through innovation category.

The winners of the eight categories be announced at a ceremony in Edinburgh in May and will all be put forward to compete for the Scottish project of the year title.

All the Scottish winners will go on to compete against other regional winners at the national RICS Awards Grand Final in November 2019, for the chance to be crowned the overall UK winner in their respective category.

