  • STV
  • MySTV

Inadequate GP funding 'increasing health inequality'

STV

An agreement made last year to increase funding has not been delivered, says a doctor.

GP practices: Additional funding is needed in some areas.
GP practices: Additional funding is needed in some areas.

Inadequate funding for GP practices in deprived areas of Scotland has led to a failure in addressing health inequalities, it has been claimed.

Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) chairwoman Dr Carey Lunan said additional funding for some practices had not been delivered one year after the agreement of a new GP contract.

The agreement, which came into effect on April 1 last year, was backed by £100 million of Scottish Government funding in 2018-19 to support its implementation.

Dr Lunan said: "Health inequalities are the poor relations to the health concerns of the wealthy.

"GP practices in areas of deprivation, wherever they are, require appropriate funding and resource, based on levels of need and not simply demand.

"We have to decide what kind of society we wish to be and act accordingly.

"In Scotland, we are approaching a year since a new contract was agreed by GPs. "It was launched with the promise that it would 'address health inequalities'.

"Unfortunately, many practices in areas of high deprivation did not receive the additional funding that others did, which has meant that they are less able to invest in the services they are able to offer patients and less attractive in terms of recruitment.

"That discrepancy in additional funding further worsens health inequalities.

"As GPs and primary healthcare teams there is a lot that we can do potentially to help to tackle this situation as long as the resources are there to support us."

Dr Lunan said dealing with complex health and social care issues that often exist in areas of high deprivation require far more than an "unsatisfactory" 10-minute consultation length in place.

"We also need to ensure continuity of care for those who would benefit most from seeing the same doctor," Dr Lunan added.

"The ability of GPs to speak up on behalf of patients who often have no voice in society, to advocate for their patients, to raise concerns and lobby for change and improvement - that is only possible with an adequate workforce."

'We have to decide what kind of society we wish to be and act accordingly.'
Dr Carey Lunan, Royal College of General Practitioners

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "To ensure everyone in Scotland can access the best possible care no matter where they live, the Scottish Government has allocated increased funding to practices in deprived areas following an extensive review in 2016.

"With 92 GPs for every 100,000 people Scotland fares far better than the rest of the UK, where England has 73, Northern Ireland as 71 and Wales has 70.

"We have also committed to further build on this record number of GPs by at least 800 over the next decade.

"This is because of the commitment and investment of the Scottish Government.

"The new GP contract, backed by £110 million this year and negotiated with the BMA and GPs, introduces multi-disciplinary teams to practices to ensure GPs are able to spend more time with patients and less on bureaucracy, while a further £7.5 million is being spent on GP recruitment and retention this year."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.