News Stand: Alesha MacPhail trial, 100mph police chase, Brexit
Catch up on the front page news from across the country on Friday, February 15.
The Herald: Forensic expert gives evidence at Alesha MacPhail trial.
The Daily Record: Alesha MacPhail trial jury told of injuries sustained by the six-year-old.
The National: Theresa May's Brexit plans suffer huge setback after vote defeat.
The Guardian: Theresa May left 'humiliated' after defeat in House of Commons
The Press and Journal (North-east and Aberdeen edition): Drugged-up golf champ led police on 100mph chase.
The Times Scotland: Family of Isis bride make plea for mercy.
