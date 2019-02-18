News stand: Killer strikes again, energy cap branded 'con'
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Monday, February 18.
Daily Record: Killer strikes again: Pure evil
The Herald: Energy cap is branded a 'con' as bills set to rise by £184
The Press and Journal: £10m hotel vision for historic hospital site
The Times: Police who stopped Isis bride found terror plans
The National: Blackford dubs May a 'Brexit backpacker'
The Guardian: MPs call for tough new powers to curb Facebook's 'digital gangsters'
