Heatwave to bring hottest February day ever in Scotland

STV Weather presenter Sean Batty predicts a surge of warm weather this week.

Heating up: Temperatures are set to soar this week. Pixabay

Scotland is set to have its hottest February day ever if a patch of warm air arrives later this week.

STV Weather presenter Sean Batty is predicting record-breaking temperatures in the coming days - which could not be further from the end of the month last year when the country was hit with heavy snow during the Beast from the East.

Sean told STV News: "We've entered a period of much warmer weather due to southerly winds coming from north Africa.

"Last week the southerly air flow pushed temperatures up to 15.3C at Fyvie Castle and 14.3C at Edinburgh Botanics, the highest temperatures of the year so far.

"This week the temperatures look like they'll go even higher, especially later in the week.

"I would say 17C is possible in the north Highlands, the Moray area and around Edinburgh in such an air flow.

"This would make it some of the warmest February weather on record. I also reckon there's at least a small chance of the all-time record of 17.9C being broken.

"This would be extremely significant, as this record has stood since 1897."

Temperature rising: Friday looks promising. STV

Sean added: "The warm air is being brought north by a large area of high pressure centred over Germany and Switzerland, which is drawing air in from the Western Sahara and the Canaries.

"The warmer air later this the week will spread all the way to northern Norway.

"All of Europe is currently experiencing warmer than average conditions, with Scandinavia and eastern Europe much warmer than normal."

At the end of February and into March last year, the Beast from the East brought Scotland to a standstill.

It caused chaos on the roads, closed schools and businesses, and sparked panic buying in the few shops that managed to remain open.

