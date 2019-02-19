News stand: Labour implodes, sex offender sent to jail
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Tuesday, February 19.
Daily Record: The party's over.
The Herald: Second wave of MPs set to quit in Labour leadership row.
The Press and Journal: Sex offender sent to jail after four decades of abuse.
The Times: More resignations will follow, Corbyn is warned.
The National: Labour implodes.
The Guardian: Corbyn is warned: Change or more rebels will quit.
