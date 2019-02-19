News stand: Labour implodes, sex offender sent to jail

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Tuesday, February 19.

News stand: 19/02/19.

Daily Record: The party's over.

The Herald: Second wave of MPs set to quit in Labour leadership row.

The Press and Journal: Sex offender sent to jail after four decades of abuse.

The Times: More resignations will follow, Corbyn is warned.

The National: Labour implodes.

The Guardian: Corbyn is warned: Change or more rebels will quit.

