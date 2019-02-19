  • STV
  • MySTV

New rapid sepsis test 'could save thousands of lives'

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

Researchers have developed an innovative, low cost test for earlier diagnosis.

Dr Damion Corrigan: New sepsis test could save lives.
Dr Damion Corrigan: New sepsis test could save lives. University of Strathclyde

An innovative new rapid sepsis test that could save thousands of lives has been developed by a Scots university.

Researchers at the University of Strathclyde have developed a low cost test for earlier diagnosis of the life threatening condition.

The test uses a microelectrode to analyse the patients blood to detect if one of the biomarkers of sepsis is present.

Developers say the rapid results will be available in two and half minutes, making them much quicker than existing hospital tests which can take up to 72 hours.

The small size of the devices, microelectrodes on a needle shaped substrates, makes them ideal for initial testing and also continuous monitoring for sepsis, which is notoriously difficult to diagnose.

Dr Damion Corrigan, from the department of Biomedical Engineering at Strathclyde, said: "The research shows that the tools we've developed could underpin a rapid test for sepsis.

"We've developed a needle shaped sensor with different electrodes and have shown we can detect one sepsis biomarker in almost real time, at the clinically relevant levels.

"When levels go up, as they do in sepsis, we can detect that too."

The device takes a pin prick of blood which is then put on the chip for the result to be read. Its needle shape means it can also be implanted and used on patients in intensive care.

The project's clinical advisor and co-author, Consultant Anaesthetist Dr David Alcorn, who is based at Paisley's Royal Alexandra Hospital, said he believes the 'extraordinary' technology could have global implications.

He said: "Dr Corrigan and his team have produced a tiny electrode capable of detecting sepsis and at the same time diagnosing the type of infection and the recommended antibiotic, all in the space of minutes. "The implications for this are massive, and the ability to give the right antibiotic at the right time to the right patient is extraordinary.

"I can definitely see this having a clear use in hospitals, not only in this country, but all round the world."

Dr Ron Daniels BEM, CEO of the UK Sepsis Trust, said they believe that earlier diagnosis and treatment across the UK would save at least 14,000 lives a year.

He said: "Any kind of test that enables us to identify sepsis earlier, before symptoms even present themselves, could help save even more lives and bring us closer to our goal of ending preventable deaths from sepsis."

Needle: New sepsis test could save thousands of lives.
Needle: New sepsis test could save thousands of lives. University of Strathclyde

What is sepsis? 

Sepsis is a life-threatening condition that arises when the body's response to infection causes injury to its own tissues and organs.

It develops when the chemicals the immune system releases into the bloodstream to fight an infection instead cause inflammation throughout the entire body.

Common symptoms include fever, increased heart rate, increased breathing rate, and confusion.

The UK Sepsis Trust estimates that around 52,000 people in the UK, and six million globally, die every year from the condition, yet with early diagnosis and the correct treatment, most people make a full recovery.

Without quick treatment, it can lead to multiple organ failure and death.

Diagnosis is usually based on simple measurements such as body temperature, heart rate and breathing rate, with patients often giving a blood test.

There is a reliance on clinical judgement and hospital laboratory techniques to diagnose the condition can take up to 72 hours.

Dr Corrigan said: "With sepsis, the timing is key. For every hour that you delay the antibiotic treatment, the likelihood of death increases.

"At the moment the 72 hour blood test is a very labour intensive process but the type of test we envisage could be at the bedside and involve doctors or nurses being able to monitor levels of sepsis biomarkers for themselves.

"If GP surgeries had access they could also do quick tests which could potentially save lives. It could also be available in A&E departments so that anyone coming in with a question mark could be quickly ruled in or out."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.