New rapid sepsis test 'could save thousands of lives'

Researchers have developed an innovative, low cost test for earlier diagnosis.

An innovative new rapid sepsis test that could save thousands of lives has been developed by a Scots university.

Researchers at the University of Strathclyde have developed a low cost test for earlier diagnosis of the life threatening condition.

The test uses a microelectrode to analyse the patients blood to detect if one of the biomarkers of sepsis is present.

Developers say the rapid results will be available in two and half minutes, making them much quicker than existing hospital tests which can take up to 72 hours.

The small size of the devices, microelectrodes on a needle shaped substrates, makes them ideal for initial testing and also continuous monitoring for sepsis, which is notoriously difficult to diagnose.

Dr Damion Corrigan, from the department of Biomedical Engineering at Strathclyde, said: "The research shows that the tools we've developed could underpin a rapid test for sepsis.

"We've developed a needle shaped sensor with different electrodes and have shown we can detect one sepsis biomarker in almost real time, at the clinically relevant levels.

"When levels go up, as they do in sepsis, we can detect that too."

The device takes a pin prick of blood which is then put on the chip for the result to be read. Its needle shape means it can also be implanted and used on patients in intensive care.

The project's clinical advisor and co-author, Consultant Anaesthetist Dr David Alcorn, who is based at Paisley's Royal Alexandra Hospital, said he believes the 'extraordinary' technology could have global implications.

He said: "Dr Corrigan and his team have produced a tiny electrode capable of detecting sepsis and at the same time diagnosing the type of infection and the recommended antibiotic, all in the space of minutes. "The implications for this are massive, and the ability to give the right antibiotic at the right time to the right patient is extraordinary.

"I can definitely see this having a clear use in hospitals, not only in this country, but all round the world."

Dr Ron Daniels BEM, CEO of the UK Sepsis Trust, said they believe that earlier diagnosis and treatment across the UK would save at least 14,000 lives a year.

He said: "Any kind of test that enables us to identify sepsis earlier, before symptoms even present themselves, could help save even more lives and bring us closer to our goal of ending preventable deaths from sepsis."

What is sepsis?

Sepsis is a life-threatening condition that arises when the body's response to infection causes injury to its own tissues and organs.

It develops when the chemicals the immune system releases into the bloodstream to fight an infection instead cause inflammation throughout the entire body.

Common symptoms include fever, increased heart rate, increased breathing rate, and confusion.

The UK Sepsis Trust estimates that around 52,000 people in the UK, and six million globally, die every year from the condition, yet with early diagnosis and the correct treatment, most people make a full recovery.

Without quick treatment, it can lead to multiple organ failure and death.

Diagnosis is usually based on simple measurements such as body temperature, heart rate and breathing rate, with patients often giving a blood test.

There is a reliance on clinical judgement and hospital laboratory techniques to diagnose the condition can take up to 72 hours.

Dr Corrigan said: "With sepsis, the timing is key. For every hour that you delay the antibiotic treatment, the likelihood of death increases.

"At the moment the 72 hour blood test is a very labour intensive process but the type of test we envisage could be at the bedside and involve doctors or nurses being able to monitor levels of sepsis biomarkers for themselves.

"If GP surgeries had access they could also do quick tests which could potentially save lives. It could also be available in A&E departments so that anyone coming in with a question mark could be quickly ruled in or out."

