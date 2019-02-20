News stand: Wicked plot, hammer hurled by scared robber
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Wednesday, February 20.
Daily Record: Wicked plot.
The Herald: Warning top earners could leave as tax rises are backed.
The Press and Journal: 'Thug' jailed over baseball bat shop raid.
The Times: Isis runaway stripped of her British citizenship.
The National: FM's trips to promote Scotland 'absolutely critical'.
The Courier: Hammer hurled by scared robber.
