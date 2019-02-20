African heat could bring hottest February day to Scotland

Unseasonably warm weather is drifting north and will reach the country in the coming days.

Scotland could have its hottest February day on record after a patch of warm air from Africa arrives later this week.

Unseasonably warm weather is drifting north and will reach the country in the coming days bringing the possibility of record-breaking temperatures.

The areas expected to be hit with the hottest weather include the north Highlands, the Moray coast, Edinburgh and East Lothian.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "A large area of high pressure has been centred over central Europe which has been drawing warmer air from a long way south, keeping temperatures across much of Europe above normal in the last few weeks.

"The warmer air will boost temperatures in the Canaries up to 5C above normal with temperatures in the mid 20s, and as it passes over Portugal, France and Spain temperatures are likely to exceed 20C.

"In Scotland we'll be on the edge of the plume of warm air, and while temperatures here will not reach 20C, this will still be exceptionally warm weather for us at this time of year.

'Local records are likely to go in the coming days, but the all-time Scottish record of 17.9C is at threat too - this will be very significant if broken, as it has stood since 1897, and was recorded in Aberdeen.' STV Weather presenter Sean Batty

"Local records are likely to go in the coming days, but the all-time Scottish record of 17.9C is at threat too.

"This will be very significant if broken, as it has stood since 1897, and was recorded in Aberdeen.

"The warmer weather may come as welcome news for some people, but this could be really confusing for nature. Animals that are hibernating may be woken by the warm weather, which will give a false sense of spring.

"This is particularly bad if followed by a colder spell in March, which of course is always a distinct possibility.

"You'll also notice that this warmer weather has brought on the budding of trees and daffodils, which will continue in the coming days.

"The temperatures looks like easing back a little on Sunday, before another plume of warmer air looks like drifting north again early next week with temperatures again hitting highs of 16-17C along the Moray coast."

