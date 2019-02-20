  • STV
  • MySTV

African heat could bring hottest February day to Scotland

Rachel Guy

Unseasonably warm weather is drifting north and will reach the country in the coming days.

Scotland could have its hottest February day on record after a patch of warm air from Africa arrives later this week.

Unseasonably warm weather is drifting north and will reach the country in the coming days bringing the possibility of record-breaking temperatures.

The areas expected to be hit with the hottest weather include the north Highlands, the Moray coast, Edinburgh and East Lothian.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "A large area of high pressure has been centred over central Europe which has been drawing warmer air from a long way south, keeping temperatures across much of Europe above normal in the last few weeks.

"The warmer air will boost temperatures in the Canaries up to 5C above normal with temperatures in the mid 20s, and as it passes over Portugal, France and Spain temperatures are likely to exceed 20C.

"In Scotland we'll be on the edge of the plume of warm air, and while temperatures here will not reach 20C, this will still be exceptionally warm weather for us at this time of year.

'Local records are likely to go in the coming days, but the all-time Scottish record of 17.9C is at threat too - this will be very significant if broken, as it has stood since 1897, and was recorded in Aberdeen.'
STV Weather presenter Sean Batty

"Local records are likely to go in the coming days, but the all-time Scottish record of 17.9C is at threat too.

"This will be very significant if broken, as it has stood since 1897, and was recorded in Aberdeen.

"The warmer weather may come as welcome news for some people, but this could be really confusing for nature. Animals that are hibernating may be woken by the warm weather, which will give a false sense of spring.

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1435612-weather-set-to-soar-to-record-breaking-temperatures/ | default

"This is particularly bad if followed by a colder spell in March, which of course is always a distinct possibility.

"You'll also notice that this warmer weather has brought on the budding of trees and daffodils, which will continue in the coming days.

"The temperatures looks like easing back a little on Sunday, before another plume of warmer air looks like drifting north again early next week with temperatures again hitting highs of 16-17C along the Moray coast."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.