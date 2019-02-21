News stand: Pack of lies, our tiny baby has killer bug
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Thursday, February 21.
Daily Record: Our tiny baby has killer bug.
The Herald: Breakaway alliance could 'reshape British politics'.
The Scottish Sun: Pack of lies.
The Press and Journal: Report reveals ARI is 'failing elderly patients'.
The National: The Queen appeals her £16.8k Scottish tax bill.
The Guardian: Now the Tories split: rebels denounce grip of hardliners.
