<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6005196979001-scots-heatwave-smashes-record-for-hottest-ever-february-day.jpg" />

Scotland has had its hottest February day on record thanks to a heatwave from Africa at 18.3C.

The recent rise in temperature has smashed the all-time record of 17.9C which was recorded in 1897.

Temperatures have been soaring across much of Scotland, especially in northern areas where there's been more sunshine.

The warmest spots are across the north Highlands and the Moray coast.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "We've seen some extraordinary temperatures for the time of year with many local temperature records for February being broken.

"It's absolutely astonishing that we've broken the all-time record of 17.9C, as this has stood since 1897. The previous record was recorded in Aberdeen."

Temperatures in the north of the country are widely around 16C due to air being drawn from a long way south.

Some of the air has been exported from the Caribbean and combined with air coming from Africa and the Canaries.

Sean added: "What's also helping boost the temperatures in northern Scotland is something called a foehn wind.

"This is a mountain wind which warms as it descends down the mountain-side.

"In this case the southerly air flow has that warming wind descending off the Grampians and into the likes of Moray, Inverness and the glens of the north Highlands."

Temperatures will remain unseasonably mild into the weekend, although may come down a few degrees from Thursday and Friday.

Another surge of warmer air may head north again early next week.

The warm air is something which will please some people, but this could have big impacts on nature.

The warmth is imitating the start of spring and could bring some animals out of hibernation.

This would be particularly harmful if followed by colder spells in March, which are a distinct possibility.

