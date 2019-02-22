News stand: Slender Man psycho, Question Time row
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Friday, February 22.
Daily Record: Now name Alesha's killer.
The Herald: 'Alesha, I love you so much, my wee pal. I will miss you forever.'
The Scottish Sun: Slender Man psycho.
The Press and Journal: Residents fail to halt plan for 300 affordable homes.
Metro: Pure evil.
The National: BBC in new row over 'Scottish Question Time'.
