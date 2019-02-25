  • STV
  • MySTV

ScotRail signs agreement to tackle homophobia in work

STV

It is the first agreement to be signed between the trade union TSSA and a train operating company.

ScotRail: It has pledged its backing to the initiative.
ScotRail: It has pledged its backing to the initiative. SWNS

ScotRail has signed an agreement to help champion the cause of LGBT people at work.

Rail union TSSA had requested that ScotRail gives its support to a campaign aimed at tackling homophobia and creating inclusive workplaces.

An Inclusive Rail Agreement will be signed on Monday between TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes and ScotRail's managing director, Alex Hynes.

It is the first agreement to be signed between the TSSA and a train operating company, and will see ScotRail work with the union on a campaign to tackle the issue of homophobic bullying and harassment at work.

The campaign encourages workers to sign an individual pledge card committing them to challenging discriminatory behaviour wherever they see it.

ScotRail will also commit to participating in an industry forum for rail employers, organised by the TSSA and Stonewall, which aims to improve the experience for LGBT+ rail passengers.

Manuel Cortes said: "I'm the first to criticise ScotRail when they get it wrong. But this time they have got it completely right.

'I'm the first to criticise ScotRail when they get it wrong. But this time they have got it completely right.'
TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes

"LGBT+ workers should be able to go to work and be themselves without fear of harassment or bullying and it is right that employers recognise their responsibility in tackling this problem.

"Our union is campaigning to increase the profile of LGBT+ issues in the rail industry and to better the lives of LGBT+ people in the industries we cover. We aim to make the rail industry inclusive of LGBT+ by 2025.

"Our TSSA officials and representatives will meet with ScotRail on a regular basis to track progress and to continue to hold them to account.

"This is a great day for the rail industry. We hope that other rail companies will follow ScotRail's example."

ScotRail Alliance managing director Alex Hynes said: "We are proud to sign this agreement with our TSSA colleagues.

"It's a sign of our commitment to work together to ensure that all LGBT+ people can work in Scotland's Railway without fear of discrimination or prejudice.

"We pride ourselves on our commitment to equality for all."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.