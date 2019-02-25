ScotRail signs agreement to tackle homophobia in work

It is the first agreement to be signed between the trade union TSSA and a train operating company.

ScotRail: It has pledged its backing to the initiative. SWNS

ScotRail has signed an agreement to help champion the cause of LGBT people at work.

Rail union TSSA had requested that ScotRail gives its support to a campaign aimed at tackling homophobia and creating inclusive workplaces.

An Inclusive Rail Agreement will be signed on Monday between TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes and ScotRail's managing director, Alex Hynes.

It is the first agreement to be signed between the TSSA and a train operating company, and will see ScotRail work with the union on a campaign to tackle the issue of homophobic bullying and harassment at work.

The campaign encourages workers to sign an individual pledge card committing them to challenging discriminatory behaviour wherever they see it.

ScotRail will also commit to participating in an industry forum for rail employers, organised by the TSSA and Stonewall, which aims to improve the experience for LGBT+ rail passengers.

Manuel Cortes said: "I'm the first to criticise ScotRail when they get it wrong. But this time they have got it completely right.

"LGBT+ workers should be able to go to work and be themselves without fear of harassment or bullying and it is right that employers recognise their responsibility in tackling this problem.

"Our union is campaigning to increase the profile of LGBT+ issues in the rail industry and to better the lives of LGBT+ people in the industries we cover. We aim to make the rail industry inclusive of LGBT+ by 2025.

"Our TSSA officials and representatives will meet with ScotRail on a regular basis to track progress and to continue to hold them to account.

"This is a great day for the rail industry. We hope that other rail companies will follow ScotRail's example."

ScotRail Alliance managing director Alex Hynes said: "We are proud to sign this agreement with our TSSA colleagues.

"It's a sign of our commitment to work together to ensure that all LGBT+ people can work in Scotland's Railway without fear of discrimination or prejudice.

"We pride ourselves on our commitment to equality for all."

