News stand: Killer's sick tribute, slimming tablet warning
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Monday, February 25.
The Herald: Warning on slimming capsules blamed for 26 deaths.
The National: 'I'll defend BBC over IndyRef bias until my dying day'.
The Daily Record: Alesha killer's sick web tribute.
Edinburgh Evening News: Greatest Dancer Ellie's £25,000 gift to teacher.
The Scotsman: May risking resignations as she delays Brexit vote again.
The Press & Journal: Funding formula leaves city pupils 'short changed'.
