Kennel Club classes Scottish Terrier as 'vulnerable breed'

The number of Scotties being registered has declined by 38% over the past five years.

The Scottish Terrier has been classified as a vulnerable breed amid a sharp fall in registrations over the past five years.

Since 2014, the number of Scotties being registered has declined by 38% according to new figures from The Kennel Club.

The organisation has now placed the breed on its "at watch" list because the number of puppy registrations last year fell 12 below the 450 threshold.

Scotties have been used to advertise Radley handbags and shortbread over the years, as well as appearing at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and on Monopoly boards worldwide.

But it is now one of many native British breeds at risk as their popularity declines and demand increases for new breeds such as the French Bulldog - now the UK's most popular dog.

Of the 57 native breeds, 29 are now deemed "vulnerable", with nine more at watch, and The Kennel Club has launched a campaign to reverse the decline.

Those now classed as vulnerable, meaning they have fewer than 300 new registrations in a year, include the bearded collie and the Irish wolfhound.

Kennel Club secretary Caroline Kisko said: "There were just 24 vulnerable breeds and seven at watch a decade ago.

"There are now another six breeds either vulnerable or at watch and we could lose even more of our most iconic and historic native dog breeds if people don't look beyond the most obvious choices - such as the increasingly popular French Bulldog - and start to explore the huge diversity of breeds we're lucky enough to have in this country."

