News stand: Killer's sick friendship, man groped girls

Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Tuesday, February 26.

Read all about it: Tuesday's front pages.

The Herald: Driverless cars 'will decide who to hit in an accident'.

The National: Labour to give its backing to people's vote.

The Daily Record: Alesha killer and paedo video.

The Scotsman: Pressure mounts on May as Labour backs new vote.

The Press & Journal: Man groped teen girls in Tesco and made stab threats.

The Evening Times: Blue badge abuse soars.

