Nearly 2000 fires started deliberately in two months

The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service dealt with 1824 needless blazes between March and April 2018.

Protect: Firefighters would rather prevent blazes than battle them. Pixabay

Firefighters were called to tackle more than 1800 deliberate fires across Scotland in the space of just two months.

The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service (SFRS) data reveals crews dealt with 1824 needless blazes between March and April 2018.

The deliberate fires included 319 in Glasgow, 128 in Edinburgh - and hundreds more across the country.

This "unacceptable" behaviour is placing lives at risk and will not tolerated, warned SFRS deputy chief officer David McGown.

He said: "Make no mistake - fire can cause injury and death, it can be devastating to properties, businesses and the environment.

'The fact that our firefighters are called to thousands of deliberately set fires each year is completely unacceptable' SFRS deputy chief officer David McGown

"The fact that our firefighters are called to thousands of deliberately set fires each year is completely unacceptable.



"Firefighters exist to protect their communities - yet they are still being put at risk by a small minority of people who continue to deliberately set fires.

"Deliberate fires are not only reckless and dangerous, but can also divert SFRS resources away from genuine emergencies where people require our help."

DCO McGown spoke out ahead of the #StampItOut spring safety campaign to warn how the fire service will do everything in its power to help Police Scotland trace those risking the safety of communities.

He added: "Let me be very clear - we operate a strict zero tolerance approach to deliberate fire-raising.

"This reckless and selfish behaviour will not be tolerated, and we will continue to work very closely with our police and local authority partners to provide evidence that will ensure those responsible are identified and held to account."

'It absolutely goes without saying that we prefer to prevent fires - not fight fires' SFRS deputy chief officer David McGown

The 1824 deliberate fires involved building and vehicle fires, and also incidents involving outdoor areas such as fields, refuse, and countryside.

This is a reduction of 34% on the 2782 deliberate fire calls that SFRS crews were mobilised to between the same period in 2017.

DCO McGown added: "It absolutely goes without saying that we prefer to prevent fires - not fight fires.

"As a result, our firefighters work extremely hard to engage with the public and promote safety messages, and parents and carers can also help by making sure that children and young people are aware of the risks."

Where were the fires started?

Aberdeen - 38

Aberdeenshire and Moray - 49

Argyll & Bute, East Dunbartonshire and West Dunbartonshire - 70

Dumfries and Galloway - 20

East Ayrshire, South Ayrshire and North Ayrshire - 217

East Lothian, Midlothian and Scottish Borders - 77

East Renfrewshire, Renfrewshire and Inverclyde - 156

Edinburgh - 128

Falkirk and West Lothian - 135

Fife - 70

Glasgow - 319

Highlands, 50

Na H-Eileanan an Iar, Orkney Islands and Shetland Islands - 5

North Lanarkshire - 202

Perth & Kinross, Angus and Dundee - 124

South Lanarkshire - 135

Stirling and Clackmannanshire - 29

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.