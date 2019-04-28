Road still on lockdown after serious two-car crash
Emergency services were called to the A96 at Brodie Countryfare on Sunday morning.
A road in Moray has been closed by police following a serious two-car crash.
Emergency services were called to the A96 at Brodie Countryfare, two miles from Forres, shortly before 6am on Sunday.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said the road was closed and it was likely to remain shut for some time.
Diversions have been put in place and drivers have been asked to avoid the area if possible.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.