News stand: Diabetes timebomb, Sturgeon bid for indy dream
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Monday, April 29.
Daily Record: Diabetes timebomb for 18.5m 'slightly overweight' adults.
The National: Now let us win independence.
The Scotsman: Sturgeon's bid to 'turn indy dream into reality'.
The Times (Scotland): Poll reveals sharp rise in opposition to immigration.
The Press & Journal: Woman killed in horror crash.
The Guardian: Home Office chaos leads to illegal detentions, whistleblowers warn.
