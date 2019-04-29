Scots oil worker kidnapped by gunmen at rig in Nigeria

The worker is among two others to have been abducted from the site in Rivers State.

Kidnapping: The army have been brought in.

A Scottish oil worker has been kidnapped by gunmen at a rig in Nigeria.

The attackers raided the Niger Delta Petroleum Resources-owned site in Ogbele, Rivers State, at 8am on Saturday.

A man from Scotland, along with two others from Canada and Nigeria, were abducted - the second incident of its kind in a week.

Troops were searching surrounding swamps but couldn't find the kidnappers.

Speaking to STV News, a Nigerian Army spokesman said: "We can confirm one of the workers is from Scotland.

"There were three in total.

"They are all still missing at this point.

"A major search and rescue operation is under way."

It comes after two Royal Dutch Shell oil workers were kidnapped and their police escorts were killed on Thursday in Rivers State while returning from a trip.

Major Ibrahim Abubakar added: "At about 8am on April 27, some gunmen visited the rig belonging to Niger Delta Petroleum Resources and carried out the attack and kidnapped two expatriates.

"When we heard about the incident, we mobilised to comb the swamp but to no avail; we couldn't arrest the perpetrators.

"Efforts have been intensified to rescue and arrest culprits, but we have also advised the management to provide adequate security to their operations."

Major Abubakar added that no ransom has been demanded yet for the workers.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.